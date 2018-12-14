Obituary of Theresa Gogna Randolph

Theresa Gogna Randolph died December 11, 2018 in Grass Valley, California. She was 97 years old.

A service will be held for friends and family on Monday, December 17, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Stockton, 31 E. Vine Street, Stockton, California 95202. The service will be conducted by Rev. Dr. Kim Nelson of First Presbyterian Church of Stockton.

Theresa was born December 3, 1921 in Stockton, California to Lodivico Gogna of Mongiardino, Italy and Maria (Mary) Angelina Ghiorzo of Varese Ligure, Italy. Lodivico immigrated to Stockton in November 1905 and Mary immigrated in April 1909. Theresa attended schools in Stockton and graduated from Stockton High School. She met her husband of 51 years, John Randolph, Jr., at a dance in Stockton in 1945. They were married in Carson City, Nevada, on February 10, 1946 and honeymooned in Lake Tahoe. Theresa started working for See's Candies after graduation from high school in 1939 and worked there for over 32 years. During that time, she managed several different stores and the bulk sales division at Christmas time. She took time off to have a family; Tom was born in 1947 and Linda in 1951. The family lived one year in the San Fernando Valley for John's training with the DMV, before returning to Stockton. For the past 9 years, she has lived near her daughter in Grass Valley, California.

Theresa enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, oil painting and collecting bells. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Stockton, where she served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, women's circle groups and many other activities. She was a member for over 60 years. She was also a member of the American Bell Association and served as a Club Scout Den Mother and Camp Fire Girls leader.

Theresa was a kind and generous person loved by all.

She is survived by her son, Thomas Randolph and wife Pat of Cottonwood, Ca., and her daughter Rev. Dr. Linda (Randolph) Line and husband Jim of Grass Valley, Ca; six grandchildren, Heather (Randolph) Sherrick, Joey Barry, Chad Barry, Marie (Line) Labbee, Janice Line, and Ellie (Line) Medina; twelve great-grandchildren and one great-grand-child. Theresa was preceded in death by her husband John Randolph, Jr., her brother Armando Gogna, and her parents, Lodivico and Mary Gogna of Stockton.

Memorial contributions can be made to: First Presbyterian Church, 31 E. Vine St., Stockton, CA 95202 "Remodel Project"; or Peace Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 1394, Grass Valley, CA, 95945 "Organ Fund"; or First Presbyterian Church, 2315 Placer St., Redding, CA 96001 "Remodel Project" Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, Nevada City, CA.