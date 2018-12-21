Obituary of Theodore (Ted) Galen Petersen

Theodore (Ted) Galen Petersen went home to be with our savior on Dec. 14, 2018. He was 75 years old.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Dec. 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Twin Cities Church in Grass Valley, CA.

Ted was born July 31, 1943 in Modesto, CA to William and Ester Petersen. He graduated with honors from Brooks Institute of Photography. He served our country in the Vietnam War, after which he returned and opened The Portrait Gallery in Los Gatos, CA. Ted also was chosen as one of four in the U.S. to have an exclusive contract with Polaroid. They flew him all over the U.S. and abroad being known as the "Minute Man." He loved it!

After many years, he retired at the age of 58 and made Lake Wildwood his new home.

His interests consisted of photography, traveling, and golf (he loved to hit the little white ball). He was president of the Chamber of Commerce in the 1980's. His devotion to his church and our Lord was always his first priority.

He touched the lives of many. He loved BIG and will be forever missed. Another saint in heaven.

"Don't be troubled. You trust God, now trust in me. There are many rooms in my father's home, and I am going to prepare a place for you. If it were not so, I would tell you plainly. When everything is ready, I will come and get you, so that you will always be with me where I am. And you know where I am going and how to get there." John 14: 1-4

Ted is survived by wife Troy; daughters Keri (Brian), Kristin (Ronald), Angila, Erin (Daniel); Son Ben (Stacey); grandchildren Katie, Jack, Tyler, Andrew, Kiley, Little Jack, Kaydence, and Corben.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.