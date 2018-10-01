Obituary of Thelma Grace Stade

Thelma Grace Stade, loving wife of Thomas DeVon Stade, of Grass Valley, California, passed away at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital on Friday, September 21, 2018, at the age of 85.

Thelma was born in a farmhouse in rural Kansas on May 24, 1933, grew up on her parent's farm, attended school in Lewis, Kansas, and went to business school at Fort Hays State College with her best friend Maxine (Stade) Wheaton. She met Tom, Maxine's older brother, on a blind date, was soon engaged, and they were married on March 15, 1953. Tom was the love of her life for over 65 years.

Tom and Thelma moved to California where Thelma was an active member of the Redondo Beach United Methodist Church and worked as a school secretary at Redondo Union High School for 19 years until her retirement. Thelma moved to Grass Valley with Tom where she again energetically devoted her time to the United Methodist Church with various services, pasty bakes and First Friday Suppers, and was a volunteer at the Empire Mine State Historic Park.

Thelma is survived by her loving husband and daughters Angela Moser of Asheville, NC, Karen and husband Nelson Lugo of Buena Park, and Katherine Luhmann and partner Mark, of Alexandria, VA; grandchildren Thomas, Kenny and his wife Taylor, Gregory, Lisa, and Karissa; and great-grandson Grayson. She is preceded in death by her parents Leo Golden and Anna Delcine Strawn, her five siblings, Eloise Stewart, Glenn Strawn, Howard Strawn, Mildred Strate, and Anna Mae Piepmeier, and daughter Deidra Stade.

A memorial service and celebration of life will take place on Saturday, October 20, at 10:30 a.m. at the Grass Valley United Methodist Church at 236 S. Church Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grass Valley United Methodist Church organ fund at the address above, or VetsFirst at http://www.vetsfirst.org.