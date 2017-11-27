Obituary of Thelma Cruickshank

Thelma Patricia Cruickshank passed away

peacefully at the age of 91 on October 28, 2017 at

Spring Hill Manor in Grass Valley. Thelma was

born in Toronto, Canada on November 26, 1925 to

Paul and Jessica Ebeyer, a happy family with 7 other

children. She completed high school in Toronto

and when she was old enough, joined the Canadian

Women's Army.

Thelma met the love of her life, Tom

Cruickshank not long after his arrival "fresh

off the boat" from Scotland. After a whirlwind

romance they were married in 1945 and moved to

S. California when their only son, Paul was about

5 years old. The happy family enjoyed camping

and many road trips around the country, and in

general just being a family unit and doing everything

together. Following the death of her husband,

Thelma moved to Grass Valley to be closer to her son

Paul in 1988.

Due to her renowned organizational skills

and seemingly unending willingness to help where

needed, Thelma found herself much in demand in

her work with the UFCW for many many years. She

was an avid homemaker, enjoyed knitting (receiving

an award for the quantity and quality of the caps

she knitted and donated to Caps for Kids over many

years), reading and above all….SPORTS. She was a

die-hard hockey fan (Toronto Maple Leafs). Every

Saturday night from October through April found

Thelma riveted to the TV hockey channel. She

was an equally enthusiastic baseball fan, completely

dedicated to (wait for it…..) the LA Dodgers, as

well as being a totally engaged football fanatic. She

often amazed friends and construction workers alike

with her seemingly limitless knowledge of even the

college football lives of

so many NFL players.

Thelma was well-loved by friends from all walks of life which reflected her various interests and genuine love of people in general. Thelma now watches over her only

granddaughter Dallas Victoria Cruickshank of Nevada City, for whom she primarily lived the last 25 years of her life. She also leaves behind 3 sisters Shirley, Marion and Carol and many beloved nieces and nephews from both her side of the family and Tom's. Thelma was preceded in death by her husband Tom Cruickshank in 1981 and her son Paul in 2007.

Her family wants to express special thanks to the medical staff at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital for their quick and heartfelt care during an emergency situation and subsequently the amazing caregivers and other staff at Spring Hill Manor. Their very individualized care and attention to the small details that make life enjoyable for their residents as well as

their attention to family and friends made Thelma's and her family's time with them a very positive experience and her passing very peaceful. Thelma is and will continue to be sorely missed by her family and everyone who knew her.

The folks at Chapel of the Angels have helped tremendously and we offer our wholehearted thanks.

A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held at "the ranch" on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at 12:00 noon. For directions and information people may contact Wendy Barnhart at 530-613-7387.