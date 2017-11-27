Obituary of Thelma Cruickshank
November 27, 2017
Thelma Patricia Cruickshank passed away
peacefully at the age of 91 on October 28, 2017 at
Spring Hill Manor in Grass Valley. Thelma was
born in Toronto, Canada on November 26, 1925 to
Paul and Jessica Ebeyer, a happy family with 7 other
children. She completed high school in Toronto
and when she was old enough, joined the Canadian
Women's Army.
Thelma met the love of her life, Tom
Cruickshank not long after his arrival "fresh
off the boat" from Scotland. After a whirlwind
romance they were married in 1945 and moved to
S. California when their only son, Paul was about
5 years old. The happy family enjoyed camping
and many road trips around the country, and in
general just being a family unit and doing everything
together. Following the death of her husband,
Thelma moved to Grass Valley to be closer to her son
Paul in 1988.
Due to her renowned organizational skills
and seemingly unending willingness to help where
needed, Thelma found herself much in demand in
her work with the UFCW for many many years. She
was an avid homemaker, enjoyed knitting (receiving
an award for the quantity and quality of the caps
she knitted and donated to Caps for Kids over many
years), reading and above all….SPORTS. She was a
die-hard hockey fan (Toronto Maple Leafs). Every
Saturday night from October through April found
Thelma riveted to the TV hockey channel. She
was an equally enthusiastic baseball fan, completely
dedicated to (wait for it…..) the LA Dodgers, as
well as being a totally engaged football fanatic. She
often amazed friends and construction workers alike
with her seemingly limitless knowledge of even the
college football lives of
so many NFL players.
Thelma was well-loved by friends from all walks of life which reflected her various interests and genuine love of people in general. Thelma now watches over her only
granddaughter Dallas Victoria Cruickshank of Nevada City, for whom she primarily lived the last 25 years of her life. She also leaves behind 3 sisters Shirley, Marion and Carol and many beloved nieces and nephews from both her side of the family and Tom's. Thelma was preceded in death by her husband Tom Cruickshank in 1981 and her son Paul in 2007.
Her family wants to express special thanks to the medical staff at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital for their quick and heartfelt care during an emergency situation and subsequently the amazing caregivers and other staff at Spring Hill Manor. Their very individualized care and attention to the small details that make life enjoyable for their residents as well as
their attention to family and friends made Thelma's and her family's time with them a very positive experience and her passing very peaceful. Thelma is and will continue to be sorely missed by her family and everyone who knew her.
The folks at Chapel of the Angels have helped tremendously and we offer our wholehearted thanks.
A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held at "the ranch" on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at 12:00 noon. For directions and information people may contact Wendy Barnhart at 530-613-7387.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Teen arrested in connection with bizarre break-in at Alta Sierra home
- SECTION CHAMPS: Bear River edges Colfax, 30-27, to win D-V title (VIDEO)
- Lazy Dog pops up with Grass Valley chocolate store for holidays
- YubaNet’s Pascale Fusshoeller presented Nevada City Elza Kilroy Award
- More wet weather ahead for Nevada County