Obituary of Terry Lawrence

Terry Lawrence passed on February 28, 2018. He was 65.

A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m., on Thursday, March 8 at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.

Terry was born in Norwalk, Ohio to Janice and Gerald Lawrence. He lived in Ohio until he was 7, then moved to California. He graduated from Burbank High School in Sacramento. He was a trucker for 40 years, before retiring in 2010 and residing with his mother.

