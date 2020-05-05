Obituary of Terry D. Williams
In loving memory of Terry D. Williams
09/29/45 – 04/19/20
Terry Williams was known in Placer & Nevada Counties as a Real Estate Broker since 1978. He was the Sales Manager of Lincoln Log Homes on Bowman Rd. for a few years. Terry was also known as “Mr. Darkhorse,” because he was the Broker for the Darkhorse Golf Community near Lake of the Pines. After Darkhorse, Terry sold Real Estate with his wife Dianne with Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty. Terry battled kidney disease over the past 5 years and was hoping to have a kidney transplant, but complications suddenly took him. He was raised in Modesto, CA. He was a Captain in the Army for 5 years and was a pilot. He flew in Vietnam and then became a flight instructor for the Army. He left the service with HIGH HONORS and received many medals. Terry was also President of the So. Nevada Co. Chamber of Commerce, Vice President of the Pinesmen, a wonderful club in Lake of the Pines, and a leader in many other groups throughout his adult life. Prior to his kidney disease, he was always in excellent health and shape. He and Dianne LOVED to dance, golf, and spend time on the lake on their boats. They first owned a ski boat and then a pontoon boat. They played tennis & loved to travel. He also loved to sing at Karaoke parties. Terry was known by everyone as a humble, nice, sweet and gentle man. Terry is survived by his mother, Beverly Williams, 92 yrs old and battling cancer, his wife Dianne Williams, his son Lorne Williams & family, daughter Amy Callaway & family, step-daughter Jodi Monas & family, step-daughter Jenny Piccarelli & family and 10 grandchildren & 2 great grandchildren. The family hopes to have a Celebration of Life at Lake of the Pines when the “stay at home” restriction is over.
