Obituary of Terry Ann “Nana” Atkins

Terry Ann "Nana" Atkins died peacefully, surrounded by family, in Nevada City, CA on September 28th, 2018 at the age of 69.

Terry is survived by her husband Richard Atkins, her son Aaron Atkins and his wife Nina Atkins, her daughter Amy Barber and her husband Jamie Barber, her three grandchildren Evi, Aksel and Walker, her parents Gene & Betty Barth, her brother Bruce Barth, her sister Nancy Williams, and her three dogs along with many other family and close friends.

Terry was Born September 14, 1949 in Oakdale, California. Terry graduated from Rio Linda High School in 1967 and married Richard Atkins October 6, 1972.

She loved her 3 grandchildren Evi, Aksel, and Walker and her dogs were never far from her side. She enjoyed working in her English gardens in Nevada City and watching her grandchildren's sporting events. Terry was known by one name at those sporting events amongst her grandchildren's friends and family and that's "Nana". She loved to support her kids athletics when they were younger and was very influential in the local and regional alpine ski racing community. Rick and Terry are a huge part of why the Nevada Union High School Ski Team exists today. If you ever knew Terry, you knew that she was not afraid to speak her mind and stand up for her friends and family. That beautiful independence continues on through her kids and grandchildren.

If there was ever the discussion of traveling and going on vacation, Terry was the first to call her travel agent. She was an accomplished skier who loved to share the mountains with her kids and grandchildren. She was an accomplished business woman, a successful real estate agent, and she helped manage her husband's construction company.

Terry will be dearly missed by her family, friends and community.

The hawaiian style celebration of life is scheduled for 3:00pm on Saturday, October 6th at Terry and Rick's home in Nevada City. The Reverend Seth Kellermann will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Terry's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations made out to the Nevada Union Ski Team and mailed to Nevada Union Athletics, 11761 Ridge Rd, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Condolences and communications can be sent to terryatkinscelebrationoflife@gmail.com. The family would like to thank Antonia, Nina and Betty for their wonderful care and support of Terry.