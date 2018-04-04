Obituary of Terri Nelson
April 4, 2018
Save the Date Notice
Terri Nelson's Celebration of Life Gathering is
scheduled for May 5th, 2018 at our ranch in Rough
and Ready.
Come enjoy the friendship and camaraderie of
our friends and family in remembering the special
moments and time in our lives that were touched
and enhanced by this loving and wonderful person
that we all knew as a caring, passionate and giving
special friend, sister to many, mom to some, Grammy to
all little ones, wife, teacher and even a Fairy Godmother.
The family would ask if you have a picture of you and Terri, or a
picture of something she made or shared with you or your family, or just
a special memory that you could share with us to contribute to our "ONE
PERSON CAN MAKE DIFFERENCE ALBUM" to share with the next
generation of our family of the kind, caring and giving person she was, and
how one person can touch so many, even in just a small but lasting way
with just a little love and patience and what just a few moments of her
journey though life meant to you and your family.
WHERE: 13961 Rough and Ready Hwy, Rough and Ready, CA
TIME: May 5th,1:00 to 5-ish Rough and Ready time
~ Drinks and Snacks ~
Contact: Tom at tnelsonivy@sbcglobal.net, 530 273-8687