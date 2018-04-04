Obituary of Terri Nelson

Save the Date Notice

Terri Nelson's Celebration of Life Gathering is

scheduled for May 5th, 2018 at our ranch in Rough

and Ready.

Come enjoy the friendship and camaraderie of

our friends and family in remembering the special

moments and time in our lives that were touched

and enhanced by this loving and wonderful person

that we all knew as a caring, passionate and giving

special friend, sister to many, mom to some, Grammy to

all little ones, wife, teacher and even a Fairy Godmother.

The family would ask if you have a picture of you and Terri, or a

picture of something she made or shared with you or your family, or just

a special memory that you could share with us to contribute to our "ONE

PERSON CAN MAKE DIFFERENCE ALBUM" to share with the next

generation of our family of the kind, caring and giving person she was, and

how one person can touch so many, even in just a small but lasting way

with just a little love and patience and what just a few moments of her

journey though life meant to you and your family.

WHERE: 13961 Rough and Ready Hwy, Rough and Ready, CA

TIME: May 5th,1:00 to 5-ish Rough and Ready time

~ Drinks and Snacks ~

Contact: Tom at tnelsonivy@sbcglobal.net, 530 273-8687