Obituary of Terri Angela Moule

Terri Angela Moule died unexpectedly February 22, 2018 in her home in Elk Grove CA.

Terri was born August 6, 1959 in Berkeley CA.

Terri was a Real estate Professional for Keller Williams and business owner of Moule Elk Grove Glass. She was very active and serving as President of Elk Grove Laguna Rotary. Terri had a passion for helping others and making powerful connections in the community. She was dedicated to many causes and would help anyone. She will be remembered for her kindness, compassion, and giving up lifting spirit. Terri was a loyal friend. She loved her family and friends deeply. She love to show her skills in decorating, not only did she make the world a better place to live but also made it more pleasant to look at. She loved to try new recipes and entertaining. Terri was spiritual and had a positive outlook on life. She worked daily to be a better person. "I believe you can have it all if you do the work." She will be dearly missed.

She leaves behind her Loving husband John of 28 years; sons Lucas and Zachary; daughters Mackenzie and Melissa; granddaughter Z'henna; grandsons Parker and Reese; her father Joseph Scanlon his wife Joy; her sister Tracy, numerous Brother and Sisters in Laws and many nieces and nephews, as well as her loyal loving dog babies Harley and Rylee.

The celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m., on March 18, 2018, 9663 Clay Station Rd . Wilton CA 95639.