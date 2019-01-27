Obituary of Teresa Marie Havranek

Teresa Havranek

Teresa Marie Havranek died Jan 24 2019. She was born on Jan 26, 1960 in Santa Ana, CA.

She is survived by her husband Loren; sons Chris, John, and Logan; mother Mary Francis; sister Mary Ann Crandall and Six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father Benjamin Francis and brother David Francis.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Jan 30, 2019 at the Unitarian Church, 246 S. Church St. Grass Valley.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Lung Association.