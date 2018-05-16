Obituary of Ted Wayne Ewing

Ted Wayne Ewing died peacefully on May 3, 2018 in Grass Valley, CA surrounded by loved ones. He was 75.

He was born on May 29, 1942 in Meadville, Pennsylvania and moved to Southern California at age 7. He attended Brown military Academy, graduating as Valedictorian.

Teddy was a man of service, and his life choices reflected that. He worked for Western airlines, several positions in customer service, as well as a tour guide in Hawaii for many years delighting tourists with his fun tales and fabulous singing voice. He then moved to Grass Valley in 1996 to partner with his brother to open Penn Valley Taco Shell station and be closer to family.

He made Grass Valley his home for the last 22 years of his life. Teddy loved people and people loved him. He volunteered at Hospice Thrift Stores at least 2 days a week for over 12 years and fellow volunteers and favorite customers poured in to visit him in his final days.

Teddy is survived by his sister, Verdy Britzius; and bother Charlie Ewing, along with his adoring nieces and nephews.

Teddy was a bright star, a warm heart and a teddy bear – he will be greatly missed.

Please feel free to wear your favorite Aloha fashion and help us celebrate Teddy's life and birthday from 2 to 5 p.m., on Sunday June 3, 2018, at the Salvation Army Friendship Building (behind main building) at 10725 Alta St., in Grass Valley.