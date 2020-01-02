Obituary of Sylvia Warden Stoutner

Sylvia Warden Stoutner passed away at home on November 23, 2019. She was 91.

A Celebration of Life will be held in January. Date to be determined.

Sylvia was born on January 24, 1928 in Indian Point Township, Illinois. She was married to Lyall Stoutner for 47 years until his passing in 1993.

She loved her four children, ten grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She also loved her two cats.

Sylvia will be missed by all.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Bill) Seiden of Vacaville and Tina Stoutner of Penn Valley and her son, Mark Stoutner of Grass Valley.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Olga Simpkins; her husband, Lyall; son, Lyall, Jr. and her sister, Hortense Davis.

Arrangements were under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.