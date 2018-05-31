Obituary of Sylvia Jordan

Sylvia Jordan passed away in the comfort of her Grass Valley home on May 17, 2018.

She was the daughter of Theobald and Gladys Mueller, born June 12, 1939, and one of ten children.

After tearful goodbyes to her children, Shelly Bennett, Mitchell Dowling, Damon (Michelle) Dowling, her 6 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren, she continued her journey to Heaven.

Loves Always & Forever!

At Sylvia's request, there will be no services.

Arrangements are under direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.