Obituary of Suzanne Hawkins

Suzanne Hawkins died March 12, 2018 peacefully, in her sleep, and at her home in Grass Valley, CA. She was 55.

She leaves behind her husband, Michael Mooers; daughter, Elizabeth Vanderburg; her grandson, Jack Vanderburg; three granddaughters by marriage, Frances, Lily, and Dorothy. They will all miss her.

Suzanne came from a large family, and loved her sisters, Joan (Nicora), Mary, Elizabeth, Alexandra, and Jennifer, and her brothers Walter, Peter, and Damian. She enjoyed spending time with their families, and was proud of the adventurous spirits she helped nurture in her nieces and nephews – all 26 of them.

Suzanne lived in the Bay Area and Nevada County at various points in her life. Born October 30, 1962, in the South Bay, she spent her early years in the San Jose Foothills, then moved to Nevada City, and back to the Bay Area. She attended James Lick, Nevada Union, and Burlingame High Schools, and earned a BS in Economics from Santa Clara University. As an adult, she lived in Foster City, Oakland, Nevada City, North San Juan, and Grass Valley.

She was an accomplished swimmer, and never lost her love of the water. She also loved to cook and travel, hike and kayak, and be out and about enjoying the world around her. Her thrift store and garage sale talents are legendary.

But mostly she enjoyed people. Her radiance was contagious, she had friends she cherished, and she made people feel instantly loved because she truly loved them back.

Suzanne lived with cancer for over ten years, most of the time being able to thrive in the world, but experienced the disease's frustrations and hardships the last couple of years. She is free now.

Donations in her name may be sent to the South Yuba River Citizen's League at yubariver.org, or the North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center at northcolumbiaschoolhouse.org. A memorial will be held in the spring.