Obituary of Susan Vardon

Susan Maria Vardon died peacefully on July 29, 2019 in Auburn, CA. She was 78.

Sue was born on August 5, 1940 in Evanston, IL. She spent most of her childhood in Wilmette, IL. While growing up she enjoyed music, theater and sailing. After graduating from New Trier High School, she went on to attend the Northwestern University School of Speech. She later graduated from the Harrington Institute of Interior Design, and was an interior designer for most of her professional career. Her passion for music and theater continued in adult life where she was involved with many theater groups. In the Wilmette and Winnetka area she was active in Off the Ground, Winnetka Community Theater, The Winnetka Women’s Club, and The Winnetka Village Follies.

Sue met Jim Vardon while performing in the Winnetka Community Theater. They were married in 1982 and enjoyed acting and singing in productions as well as producing and directing shows. They moved to Nevada County in 1992 and were involved in music and theater groups in Nevada City and Penn Valley. These included Music in the Mountains and The Lake Wildwood Theater Group.

Sue was previously married to Howard Grandrath who she met while attending Northwestern. They had two children, Scott and Noël.

Sue is survived by her children, Scott (Joan) Grandrath and Noël(Diane Lundquist) Grandrath, grandchildren; Colleen Grandrath, Sean Grandrath and Quinn Grandrath, as well as a great grandson Connor Grandrath.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Vardon, her parents Clifford Frazier and Amy Niemi Frazier, and her previous husband Howard Grandrath.

A celebration of life for Sue, Jim and several other Lake Wildwood Community Theater members is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on August 11, 2019 at the Lake Wildwood Community Center. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Sue’s life. Sue and Jim loved their many rescue dogs over the years. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to donate to Sammie’s Friends Animal Rescue in Grass Valley.

Noël would like to thank all of the wonderful friends for their tremendous efforts in helping Sue and Jim. Special thanks to Brad and Dana who sacrificed so much of their time to be there when they needed them.