Susan Sweezy DeHaan died December 22, 2017 at her home in Grass Valley. She was 70.

Susan was born February 16, 1947, in Bethesda, MD. She worked for Nevada County Probation Dept. for 18 years and was a substitute teacher the past 15 years.

She leaves her daughters, Shannon Miller, Megan Johnson; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 am to 1 p.m., on January 27 at Silver Springs High.