Obituary of Susan (Suzi) Danelle Wilson
August 14, 2018
Susan (Suzi) Danelle Wilson passed away and went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 5, 2018 in Grass Valley, CA. She was 55.
Susan was born in Burbank, CA on June 6, 1963.
Susan is survived by her parents, Robert and Dixie Wilson; brother Daniel (Marissa) Wilson; niece Elizabeth; nephew James; Aunt Lorna Hill, as well as her family.
Susan attended Penn Valley Community Church. She was a very kind and loving person to all who knew her.
