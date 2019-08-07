Obituary of Susan Roark

Susan Roark

For 70 years, Susan, with the dark curly hair, was strong by every definition of the word. Never one to give up, she bravely and intensely battled cancer for four months and died on July 18, 2019. Born in New York City on March 8, 1949 to Louis and Teresa Bracco, Susan joined her two older sisters – baby brother arrived a few years later – and a large, spirited extended family of many aunts, uncles and cousins. Eventually Lou moved his family across the Tappan Zee Bridge to Rockland County, settling in Nyack. After finishing school, Susan joined Volunteers in Service to America and later travelled independently in Europe before coming back to the states and making her way across the country to California. Susan met Tim Roark in Grass Valley in 1976 with his father, Lee, playing matchmaker between his favorite Denny’s waitress and his eligible son. Tim made Susan laugh for the next 43 years, through good times, great times and those times in between where laughter and love was all they had. Their love and unwavering dedication to one another remains an example to many of what it means to be married. Susan was a fierce defender of her family, and often called Tim the best decision she ever made that resulted in her greatest joys – daughters Lauren and Lindsey born in 1979 and 1982.

After starting her family, Susan returned to school to get her college degree. Service to others was a common thread in her professional life. Her talents and persistence were put to good use in a career with the County of Nevada, where she helped members of the community get into and repair their homes. Susan was always as comfortable leading as she was rolling up her sleeves and doing the work herself. Dependable and present, Susan worked hard at everything. Susan’s opinions were firmly rooted in her principles. She was brash and honest and caring all at once, always, no compromise.

Susan created a welcoming home, and it was comfortable to anyone who walked through the door. She liked to feed people, was an excellent cook, and used no recipes – since she took her abilities with her we’re now wondering what we’ll do for biscotti, good sauce, meatballs, peppers and onions, Linzer tarts and repurposed leftovers. Susan loved preparing for parties but was ready for everyone to go home shortly after they started. Her favorite place was sitting on her deck at home, having tea with her daughters or supervising Tim in the yard. Susan enjoyed reading books, decorating, searching for good finds at thrift stores, and giving away her favorite things. In fact, she was always quick to give things away: furniture, food, and suggestions.

Susan is deeply missed and loved by her friends, community and extended family, her siblings Patricia (Nicholas), Michele, and Paul (Lily), her husband Tim, her daughters, Lauren (Will), Lindsey (Alan), and grandchildren Sawyer (10), Wilson (5), Timothy (4), Colin (18mo), and newborn Major Susan (who she got to cuddle for one beautiful month).

You always knew where you stood with Susan. And with us, Susan, you will stand in our hearts forever.

Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date. When someone learns how to make the

biscotti.