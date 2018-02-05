Obituary of Susan Piombo
February 5, 2018
Susan Piombo passed away January 30, 2018 surround by her family. She was born October 18, 1917 and recently celebrated her 100th birthday with a large celebration of family and friends. She was an avid A's fan, champion bowler and a no-hitter fastpitch pitcher. Private graveside services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude or Hospice of the Foothills. Arrangements are in the care of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.
