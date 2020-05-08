Obituary of Susan Patrick

Susan (Susie) Ann Patrick

Susan (Susie) Ann Patrick, loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt

and sister passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020 in Nevada City,

CA. She was 61 years old. She had battled multiple sclerosis and

other ailments the last several years.

She was born on August 9, 1958 in Burbank,CA to Richard and

Lois Dewell. During her first marriage, she gave birth to a son,

Meyer Richard Kleinwaks. She later moved to Nevada City for a

quieter life in which to raise him as a single parent.

Susie had many careers during her lifetime,among her favorites were being a cross country truck driver and a radio broadcaster at the local station KVMR in Nevada City. She possessed an easy listening voice and her wide-ranging music selections and love for music garnered her a strong fan base.

Susie loved to kayak on Shaver Lake with good friends and her beloved dog, Penny. She was a gifted artist and cook – her chili and croissants were legendary. She was an avid music lover,a talented musician, and had an appreciation for all kinds of music. Susie had a quick smile, a willingness to help others, and a kind and compassionate spirit.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Susie was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Lois Dewell. She is survived by her husband John Patrick, son Meyer Richard Kleinwaks and his wife, Nicole and step-children John and Renee Patrick and grandchildren Molly and Logan Patrick. She is also survived by her siblings Jayne Dewell, Kay Johnson, and Richard Dewell and many nieces and nephews.

Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local animal shelter.