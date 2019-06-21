Obituary of Susan Marie Wasley

Susan Marie Wasley passed away on June 10.

She is survived by her children Lorie, Robert, Jennifer, Alfred and Cherry; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; sister Raylene and sister in laws Susan and Sandy. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph C. Wasley, and her brother Joe.

A celebration of life will be held June 29, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Jennifer Mullins, house at 4144 Brooks Rd. Valley Springs, CA. 95252.