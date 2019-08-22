Obituary of Susan Laura Dunbar

Susan Laura Dunbar

August 25, 1945 – May 29, 2019

A light went out in the world when in the wee hours of May 29th, Sue died peacefully in the arms of her husband Robert Ludgate.

Originally from Springfield, Ohio, where she graduated from South Springfield High and Wittenberg College, she continued pursuing excellence by enrolling in the top rated Thunderbird School of Global Management, where she earned a Master’s Degree in International Business and Spanish.

Further adventures saw Sue traveling to Mexico and working in LA as a Spanish speaking social worker and after a time, pursued her love for the spoken word at a service that produced tapes for the blind. Then, came a position managing a bookstore, which led into owning her own bookstore.

In the midst of all of this, Sue found time to pursue acting at Golden Chain Theater in Oakhurst, as well as singing in numerous choirs.

As fate would have it, Sue came to Auburn where she began working at the Placer County Election Office.

Health issues prompted Sue to retire in 2009; the following year brought, in Sue’s words, “the most important…most loving relationship of my life”… What would have happened if I was still a Presbyterian?” Those words were written after she met her future husband at Sierra Foothills Unitarian Universalists, where they both fell deeply, inextricably into a love that knows no end.

Sue is survived by our furry four-legged daughter, Chanel, by brother in-law Dick Spencer, many nieces and nephews and good friends.

The life of this bright, witty and sometimes challenging woman will be celebrated on Sunday, August 25, 2019, beginning at 2pm, at the Sierra Foothills UU’s. 190 Finley St, across from Placer Co. High. Come share your story, enjoy food and drink, music and reminiscing to help Robert say, “adios” to the “luz y amore de mi vida” the light and love of his life.