Obituary of Susan Habegger

Sue died peacefully and easily on May 17, 2020, in Grass Valley, California.
Sue was one of three children born to Herbert and Maude Frick, of Lombard, Illinois. Sue was preceded in death by her brother, Don Frick, and is survived by her sister, Barbara Williams.
She married Harry Owen around 1954 and she is survived by their two children, Daniel Owen, and Kim Gossar. The marriage ended in the sixties.
Starting In the seventies, Sue began developing the more counter-culture personality that most of her circle knew her by. She was a free spirit who marched to the beat of her own drummer. She had a deep love of nature, in particular the Yuba River. She was a talented potter and weaver and won many awards for her beautiful work. She was an adventurous soul and took several solo journeys across our beautiful country. She was actively engaged in progressive causes and was particularly passionate about protecting the environment. She had a close relationship with her two children who loved their cool mom and miss her dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date.
