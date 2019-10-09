Obituary of Stuart Wright

Stuart Wright passed away at home in Nevada City, CA on September 24, 2019. He was 89. He was born February 6, 1930 in Goshen, NY to parent’s Stuart Wright and Frances Wright. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Vera Wright, daughters Jeanine Kelly, Frances Bunce (Joseph Bunce) and Krista Knowles (Dennis Knowles), 8 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Nancy Wright and sister-in-law Joann James (Robert James).

Stuart was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

A service of prayer and thanksgiving will be held on Sat. Oct. 12, 2 p.m. at Nevada City United Methodist Church. 433 Broad St. Nevada City, CA 95959. A reception will follow. The family suggests that memorial gifts be made to the Church.