Obituary of Steven Lewis Sarantopoulos

Steven Lewis Sarantopoulos, 62, passed away on January 20, 2020 surrounded by his family at Stanford Hospital due to surgery complications for lung cancer.

Steve is survived by his son (Stephen) and daughter (Stephanie), his parents (Arthur and Evelyn), brother and sister (David and Susan) and his ex-wife (Susan). Steve’s family extends beyond the ones named including great friends and colleagues.

Steve was born in San Francisco on September 14th, 1957. After graduating from Sacramento State in 1992, Steve worked as a civil engineer for multiple companies throughout the community including Vector Engineering, Cranmer Engineering, City of Grass Valley and Habitat for Humanity. Additionally, Steve was the co-owner of Sierra Networks helping banks prepare for the Y2K transition. Beyond his work, Steve volunteered his time to help others with troop 24 of the Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of America, multiple sports teams with his kids and Rotary Club. Steve was a big believer of giving back to the community in any way he could knowing the full circle effect this mentality has.

Steve enjoyed sports (LA Lakers, LA Dodgers and SF 49ers), being outdoors and Disneyland on his time off. The Venture crew, consisting of his kids and good friends, accomplished 60 plus backpacking trips including summiting Mount Whitney in 2012. His fun-loving attitude as well as his ability to accomplish anything he put his mind to bought him great success and wonderful people surrounding him.

The memorial service will be held at Twin Cities Church on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10 am. Any donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity or Stanford Hospital Research.