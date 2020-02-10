Obituary of Steve Sarantopoulos

Steve Sarantopoulos

Long-time Nevada County resident, Steve Sarantopoulos, passed away at age 62 on January 20th due to complications from lung surgery. He leaves behind his wife, Paula, children Stephen and Stephanie, step-sons Dan and Peter Roediger, parents Arthur and Evelyn, sister Sue, brother David (Sheri) and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. Steve recently began work as General Manager for the Utica Water and Power Authority in Angels Camp, Ca. A quiet and humble servant and a Civil Engineer by trade, Steve enjoyed contributing in whatever way he could to community-building. He served as Past President of the Rotary Club of Grass Valley, Past President of Nevada County Habitat for Humanity’s board, its Construction Program Manager and ReStore Manager. He was devoted to helping youth understand their role as contributing citizens in the world and thoroughly enjoyed his years a Leader for Boy Scouts of America Troop 24. He was also a member of the Engineer’s Association of Nevada County. He was a graduate of Colfax High School and Sacramento State University. Steve could be counted on for a helping hand, a kind word and a bit of humor to go along with them. He was known for his great love of family and for his uncompromising integrity. To honor a life well-lived, a memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Friday, February 28th at Twin Cities Church, 11723 Rough and Ready Highway, Grass Valley, CA.