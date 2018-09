Stephen Ray Durtschi passed away on August 20 at his home in Grass Valley, CA. Services will be held at the LDS Church in Driggs, Idaho at 225 N. 1st Street on September 8th, with a viewing from 10:00-10:45 am, a memorial service at 11:00 am, and a graveside service at the Pratt Cemetery at 12:00. For full obituary, please visit http://www.serenityfhs.com