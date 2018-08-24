Obituary of Stanley Demar Dundas

Stanley Demar Dundas passed away on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at Sutter Roseville Medical Center. He was 87.

Stan was born on September 16, 1930 in Hobart Mills, CA, the only child of Demar and Thelma Dundas. He graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1948, and soon married the love of his life, Mary Grace Bertino, on March 5, 1949. He spent many years as the General Manager at Lawsman Lumber, as a truck driver for Robinson's Logging, and as a seasonal Snow Fighter for Caltrans.

Stan was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking, fishing and camping with his family as well as maintaining popular hiking trails throughout Nevada County.

Stan was the first of 4 generations born and raised in Nevada County. He was an honest, hard-working provider, whose strong convictions, integrity and devotion to his family were evident in all he did. Stan was always up for an adventure that typically included a long drive or an even longer walk; and if you could keep up with him, you were always rewarded with a captivating history lesson and a hearty belly laugh somewhere along the way. Stan had a way of making you feel like you were the most important person in the world to him. He will be deeply missed.

Stan was the loyal father to his son, Ronald (Kathleen) Dundas, of Grass Valley, CA; daughter, Janice Litchfield, of Loyalton, CA; 4 granddaughters, Jaci, Nina, Jaime and Corina; 6 great grandchildren Matt, Aidan, Layne, Elena, Levi and Daria.

Stan is preceded in death by his parents, Demar and Thelma Dundas; his beloved wife, Mary Grace Dundas; and his longtime companion, Betty Berggren.