Obituary of Stanley Arthur Miller

Stanley Arthur Miller passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 19, 2018. He was 89.

Stanley was born in Berkeley, CA and grew up in Richmond, CA. After graduating high school, he joined the United States Army and served in the Korean War. He went on to work for State Farm Insurance as a repairman, Mare Island Naval Shipyard in Vallejo and ultimately settled in Nevada City in 1973 where he worked for 18 years for the Nevada City School District.

He was self-taught in most everything he did and accomplished. He loved to read and has probably read every publication ever written of every war ever fought. He was a true history buff and would tell stories of "the good old days" and he had a lot of them. He loved hiking, traveling, gardening and was always up for taking road trips to go just about anywhere. He had a wicked sense of humor and it only got better with time. He will be missed by so many but we know we'll see him again.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 64 years, Rena Miller; his son, Michael Miller; daughter, Kim (Terrill Vincent); four grandchildren, Jared Bonds, Jordan Bonds-Scott, Sarah Roach and Meagan Miller as well as eight beautiful great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all of them.

Stanley will be laid to rest in Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California.