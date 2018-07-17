Obituary of Stacie Suzanne Jeffery

Our family's brilliant guiding light was extinguished on July 12, 2018 when the generous heart of Stacie Suzanne Jeffery beat for the final time. She passed away peacefully after an extended illness.

Born on April 1, 1945 in San Francisco, raised in Berkeley and Chile, SA, resident of Grass Valley for forty years, Stacie met the world on her own unique terms with an "I can do" spirit. Dancing to a tune only she could hear, left others grappling at times to follow. Stacie was gifted with a vivid, boundless imagination which she used in every aspect of her life from storytelling, cooking, gardening, sewing, embroidery, ceramics, as well as an endless array of projects. Though she held numerous, varied jobs, Stacie's passion was working with children, first her own son, Todd, later as an aide at Penn Valley School. Students delighted in her creativity and basked in her special care.

Suffering from asthma since birth, Stacie never complained about ailments and minimized any symptoms, choosing the care of others over herself. Keeping a sense of humor, she adjusted to compromised health and channeled energy into new activities from cards to Bunco where she was always a winner.

Stacie is preceded in death by father, Leo Sturm, mother Jean Sturm and sister Jana Sturm. She is survived by husband of forty-two years, Frazier Jeffery of Lake Wildwood, son Todd and daughter-in- law Virginia of Los Angeles, sister Tally Sturm of Chico, and her furry friend, Ceci. Stacie leaves a void in all their lives as she does in those of the multitudes of people touched by her love.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to World Wildlife Fund or Stacie's Operation Christmas Child online memorial giving page (link below), as she delighted in creating holiday shoeboxes full of gifts each year. If you prefer to send a floral remembrance, please send to 14053 Jasmine Loop, Penn Valley, CA 95946, or simply plant another flower in your own garden.

A celebration of Stacie Suzanne's life will be held on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Empire Mine State Historic Park, 10791 E. Empire St., Grass Valley, CA 95945. http://www.samaritanspurse.org/memorial-page/stacie-jeffery-grass-valley-ca Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.