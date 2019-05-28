Obituary of Sonja Nettles

Sonja Nettles passed away on May 12, 2019 at Brunswick Village. She was 79.

A Celebration of Life will be on June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Hooper & Weaver Mortuary, a reception will follow at Rough and Ready Vineyard from 12 – 3 p.m.

Sonja was born July 26, 1939 in Grass Valley, CA to Ole and Signe Ronningen. She was the youngest of 11 children.

She was raised in Nevada City and graduated from Nevada Union H.S. in 1958.

On April 3, 1960, she married Don Nettles. They had four children. In 1978, she went to work for Grass Valley Group. She retired in 2004 after 26 years with the company.

Sonja was an avid bowler. She also loved to dance. She was a member of the Sons of Norway and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Sonja was best known for her beautiful smile and infectious laughter — they both will be missed by everyone.

Sonja is survived by her brother, Ole from Oroville, CA. Her 4 children, Holli Woods (Bob) from Ogden, UT, Tami Marsh from Auburn, CA, Jim Nettles from Colfax, CA, and Kristi Nettles from Charlotte, Michigan. Also, eight grandchildren; Megan, Bobby, Eric, Charisse, Monica, Blake, Dustin, and Jeremy, as well as one great-grandson, Chase.

Sonja is preceded in death by her parents, Ole and Signe Ronningen and nine siblings: Sverre, Melvin, Norman, Howard, Roy, Kenneth, Arlee, June, and Hans, as well as Sonja’s husband, Don.

In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Outreach Project- (530) 274-6007, or Hospice of the Foothills – (530) 274-5137 in Sonja’s honor.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.