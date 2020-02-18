Obituary of Skip Cassulo

Skip Cassulo, a Grass Valley native and avid sportsman, passed away on Feb. 12 in a Roseville medical facility. He was 62.

Born Jan. 25, 1958, he attended Nevada Union High School and College of the Redwoods before pursuing a career as an iron worker. In his younger days he wrestled and played football and was later a well-known competitor in the Nevada County Fastpitch Softball Association.

He was an avid golfer and worked at the Nevada County Country Club as a bartender and clubhouse assistant for the past 10 years.

Survivors include sisters Jackie Nencini (Ben) of Nevada City, Robyn Basgal of Rancho Cordova; a sister-in-law, Sharon Cassulo of Roseville and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Gary, and his parents Jack and Gerry Cassulo.

The family thanks the staff at Sutter Roseville Hospital and asks that any memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Foothills or an organization of one’s choice.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Mar. 1st, from 1-5pm at Nevada City Elks Lodge.