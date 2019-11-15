Obituary of Sister Wendy Marie Mitchell

Sister Wendy Marie Mitchell passed away Monday, November 11th at Mercy San Juan Hospital. She was 68.

Rosary and Vespers will be at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 17th. A Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 18th. Both services will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grass Valley.

Sr. Wendy was the eldest daughter of Charles and Victoria Mitchell. She was raised in Riverside, CA with her three sisters. Sr. Wendy graduated from University of Wyoming with a BA in English. She later certified as a teacher and taught elementary school at Christian Day School and St. Catherine’s Catholic School in Riverside, CA.

Sr. Wendy loved animals and was a gifted artist. She loved to paint landscapes in watercolor. She was a professed sister with the Trinitarians of Mary. She was an active member of St. Patrick’s parish and taught Reading Recovery at Mt. St. Mary’s Academy.

She touched many lives and she will be greatly missed.

Sr. Wendy leaves three sisters, five nieces, four great nephews and one great niece.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. St. Mary’s Academy of Grass Valley or Trinitarian Sisters of Mary.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.