Obituary of Shirley Toya Yokom
February 26, 2019
Shirley Toya Yokom died suddenly on Tuesday February 19, 2019, at Mercy Gilbert Hospital, in Gilbert, Arizona where she lived. Shirley was a long time resident of Grass Valley.
Shirley was married to William "Bill" Yokom. Shirley and Bill had a wonderful marriage and love that stood the tests of time, she was always positive minded, always making you laugh with her great smile.
Shirley loved being a wife, home maker, and mother to seven wonderful children. Shirley was a paralegal, served as the secretary for the Republican Party, past worthy matron, member of the Eastern Star, and a LDS member.
Shirley is survived by her seven children; Linda Best, Gayland (Gay) Clayton, Ronald (Ron) Yokom, Roberta (Birdie) Speirs, Russell (Russ) Yokom, Lewis (Lew) Yokom as their spouses; her brother Stanley (Stan) Vivas; her sister Susan (Sue) Flanagon; as well as many, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" Yokom.
Her burial ceremony will be at 11 a.m., on March 4, 2019 at the grave site at the Masonic Cemetery in Nevada City. Burial arrangements handle by Hooper and Weaver, for further information please visit http://www.hooperandweavermortuary.com, or http://www.buelormortuary.com
