Obituary of Shirley (Shirl) Jean Walker (Rutherford)

Our mother, grandmother, our friend … Shirley (Shirl) Jean Walker (Rutherford) at age 87, departed to the heavens on June 29, 2018. She

passed with her family at her side as she listened to Frank Sinatra sing,"In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning."

Shirley was born in Long Beach, CA, to Paul and Mildred Rutherford. She was raised in Maxwell, CA by her father and her grandparents, James and Jean Finks. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Her family, brother, Ron Rutherford of Pollock Pines, CA; son, Glenn Berglund (Sue) of Mather, CA; son, Craig Berglund (Sherri) of Willows, CA; daughter, Michelle Berglund-Smith (Richard), of Durham, CA; and daughter, Julienne Walker Kavanaugh (Steven), of Brentwood CA. Shirley had 10 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Shirley was a volunteer police officer for Grass Valley Police Department, she enjoyed playing tennis, and she acted/sang in numerous plays at the Civic Arts in Walnut Creek CA. She loved to travel and enjoyed meeting new people. She resided in Durham, CA during her final days.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to the Dementia Society or Humane Society of your choice. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 3:00 p.m., in Durham CA. For more information please email: Michelle at Michelleemus@gmail.com or call Julie at 925-759-2685. "Speak of me as you have always done. Remember the good times, laughter and fun I had. Let your sorrow last for just a while. Comfort each other and try to smile. I've rested my eyes and gone to sleep, but memories we've shared are yours to keep." (Excerpts from Anthony Dowson)