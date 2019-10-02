Obituary of Shirley Prudhont-Wilkes

Shirley Prudhont-Wilkes died peacefully on October 2, 2018 in Grass Valley, CA. She was born July 4, 1928 in Los Angeles, CA to Pauline Reilly Johnson and Wesley Johnson of North Dakota. She is survived by her children Laura Carson of Nevada City and John Prudhont, three granddaughters Charlotte Hillmann of Boise, Kiana Prudhont of Los Angeles, and Lucy Carson of Nevada City and great granddaughter Ella. The family wishes to thank Hospice of the Foothills for their caring support.