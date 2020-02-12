Obituary of Shirley Jean Nibbelin

Shirley Jean Nibbelin

Shirley Jean Nibbelin passed away peacefully November 2, 2019. She was born May 10, 1931 in Belleville, IL to George and Bedelia Bechtold. Shirley was predeceased by her loving husband Clifford who she was married to for 67 years. She met Cliff at a bowling alley and spent many happy years at the lanes with her husband and friends. Her career was in Real Estate where she enjoyed selling homes her husband built. They were longtime residents of Grass Valley and loved to play golf and RV with their friends. She is survived by her three children Sandra Hammond, Deborah Hammond, and Richard Nibbelin, four grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Her memorial service will be held at the National Cemetery in Dixon, February 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm where she will be buried with her husband Cliff. Her family would like to thank Golden Empire Nursing Home for their loving care of Shirley the last year of her life. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute in her name to Abundant Life Church of Grass Valley, CA.