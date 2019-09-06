Obituary of Shirley Harvey

Shirley Harvey passed away August 19, 2019 at her home, with her son by her side, in Penn Valley, CA. She was 82.

Shirley was a loving mother to Mark (Leanne) Fletcher and will be sadly missed by her adoring grandchildren; Blake, Claire, Grace and Kate and by her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and her dear friends, especially Susanne and Judi.

Predeceased by her sisters: Dorothy, Rose, Elsie and her brothers: John, Jim, Frank, and Bill. Shirley grew up in Orillia, Ontario and joined the Royal Canadian Air Force at 19. Shortly after leaving the RCAF she began a lengthy, successful career with Xerox in Northern California. Shirley retired in 1999 to Lake Wildwood with her cherished Farley and volunteered for many years with the Friends of the Library Program in Grass Valley.

A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to the incredible, caring staff of the Hospice of the Foothills, especially the warm and caring Svenia. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Hospice of the Foothills in Grass Valley, CA. (www.hospiceofthefoothills.org)