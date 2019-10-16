Obituary of Shirley Ann Hoppe

Shirley Ann Hoppe passed away October 13th, 2019 in Grass Valley after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma. A battle she took on with the most positive attitude. She was 81. Born in Duff, Indiana Shirley moved with her family to Tucson, Arizona where she attended Tucson High School and met the love of her life Harry Eugene Hoppe. They married on her eighteenth birthday and created a wonderful life together enjoying every journey. Shirley will remain forever in the hearts of those she leaves behind. Husband Harry of 63 years, Brother John Mayo(Charlene), Sister Sharon Frank(Ken), Sister in law Merrily Ohara(John), Son Mitchell Hoppe(Yvonne), Daughter Teri Chavez(Lou), and four Granddaughters who all loved their “GMA” very much Jessica Chavez, Sarah Chavez, Candace Lawhorn(Kyle), & Taylor Lewis(Alex). She also leaves behind Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, and many, many friends who played a special role in her life.