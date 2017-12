Obituary of Sherman R. Hanley

Sherman R. Hanley passed away at his home in Nevada City on December 21, 2017. He was 78.

Sherman was born November 14, 1939 in Oakland CA, to parents Robert Emmett Hanley and Helen Emogene Northrop Sherman.

He lived in Nevada County beginning in the early 60's. Sherman worked for CDF (CALFIRE) for over 30 years and retired as a battalion chief. He also worked at Nevada County Airport for many years.

He loved to fly and was a Private Pilot. He owned numerous airplanes and logged countless hours doing so.

He cared dearly for his family and friends and loved this community.

He is survived by his son Mike Hanley, Vancouver WA; daughter Kelly Hanley of Grass Valley CA; four grandchildren and other family members.

He was preceded in death by his wife Karen Hanley and various family relatives.

A memorial to honor his memory will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Nevada County Airport.

He was loved by many and will be truly missed.