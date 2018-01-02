Obituary of Shellie Duggan
January 2, 2018
Avid horsewoman Shellie Duggan, passed away on December 28, 2017 at her ranch in Grass Valley after a battle against cancer.
She had been active in the social and civic life of Grass Valley since 2008.
She is survived by her sister Susan; her brother Charles; her niece Coral; and her nephews, Justin and Declan.
She will be missed by her many friends, loved ones and beloved animals.
