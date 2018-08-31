Obituary of Shelia Lynn Crawford

Shelia Lynn Crawford passed away quietly in the presence of her husband, Michael Crawford and her sister Joy Kocik, on Friday August 24, 2018. She was 71.

Shelia and Michael moved up to Grass Valley in the late 1990's from Southern California. Shelia continued working as a hairdresser, as she had since 1970. Shelia joined the ladies Lambda Club shortly after moving here, only to find out she had not just become part of a ladies club but had found a new family of caring sisters.

After retiring a few years ago, she volunteered at The Golden Empire Nursing and Rehab Center. Shelia was also a lover of animals and on many occasions would not only give homeless people money but also go buy dog food for their dogs

Shelia is survived by her husband Michael Crawford; daughter Kari (Ivory) Bryant; grandsons Zane and Jase Bryant; sister Joy (Bob) Kocik and her two poodle kids Hershey and Snow.

She was preceded in death by parents Harrell and Betty Waller.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary in Nevada City. We welcome anyone who wishes to attend and pay their respects.

Shelia is much loved and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sammie's Friends.