Obituary of Sheila ‘Christine’ Hayden

Sheila 'Christine' Hayden passed peacefully in her home on January 2nd 2018. She was born on July 6, 1954.

She was born and raised in Nevada County by her parents Alvis Farell Hayden and Mae Rose Starr Hayden along with her 9 brothers and sisters; Rena, Betty, Joanne, Janis, Elzy, Doyle, Russel, Richard and Michael. She enjoyed her animals, collecting antiques, and spending time with the the love her life, Dennis DeRock and her dear friend Janell Haley.

She is survived by her only son Erick William Myers and her grandson Jesse William Myers of Washington State.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The DeRock home at 515 Sacramento St. Nevada City, CA on January 28th at 2 pm and all are welcome.