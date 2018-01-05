Obituary of Shawna Hensley

Our beloved Shawna Denise Hensley, died December 15, 2017 in a tragic accident in Davis, CA. She was born born April 5, 1972.

She leaves behind her longtime soulmate Seth Hanowell of Davis; mother Linda Hensley; father John Hensley and his wife Sandra; and sister Kristen Hensley of Nevada City.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 870 Gold Flat Road, Nevada City.