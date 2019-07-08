Obituary of Sharon ‘Sharie’ Kay Gassaway

Sharon ‘Sharie’ Kay Gassaway passed away Monday morning, June 25, 2019 at 5:30 a.m. at the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

She was born June 13th 1939 in Oakdale, CA. She worked at Grass Valley Group for twenty five years and N-vision for over seven years. Her hobbies were knitting, crocheting, fishing, and avid gardening. Her pickles were hands down the best ever.

She is survived by husband Robert ‘Robbie’ Lee Gassaway; children Robin Lynn Hendry, Randall Lee Gassaway, Rene Lynette Gassaway and Dean ‘Doc’ Carmen; grandchildren Robert ‘Bobby’ Lee Hendry, Jonathan Gordon Hendry, and Randall James Hendry, Tyler Ryan West, Antonette West and Dylan Joshua Julian, and Randall Lee ‘Bubba’ Gassaway; great-grandchildren children include Nevaeh Rene West and Delany Brynn Hendry, as well as R.J. Perronez-Gassaway.

Please join us for a celebration of life at 11 a.m., July 13, 2019 at 10198 Weber St. Grass Valley.