Obituary of Sharon Linda Beardsley

Sharon Linda Beardsley passed away on Wednesday, December 13, 2017. She was 70. She was born on August 23, 1947 in Orange, CA to the late Thomas and Lois Smith, and was the beloved wife of Lawrence R. Beardsley.

Upon graduating from Nevada Union High School in Grass Valley, CA, Sharon married her high school sweetheart, Lawrence R. Beardsley. They married on March 20, 1966 before he was deployed to Vietnam. On November 23, 1977, she welcomed her beautiful daughter, Melissa, who was the most important part of her life. She worked as the Chief Financial Administrator for T2 Systems for 12 years and retired in 2008.

Sharon was a devoted wife and mother and loved doing things for others. She was Martha Stewart and Betty Crocker rolled into one. She loved to cook, bake, decorate and sew. No need for a recipe, just add a little of this and a little of that. She was an amateur jewelry maker and had a love of antique beads. She also had a love for wine and enjoyed wine tasting at the many local wineries in Amador County.

Sharon leaves behind her devoted husband of 51 years, Lawrence Beardsley, of Ione, CA; daughter, Melissa Mulford, of Ione, CA; son-in-law, Timothy Mulford, of Ione, CA; grandchildren, Makenna Mulford and Matthew Mulford, of Ione, CA; and sister, Regina Gates, of Eagle River, AK.

She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.

A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at Daneri Mortuary, 415 Broadway, Jackson, CA. Pastor Mark Lehman of Sutter Creek Church of the Nazarene will officiate. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting http://www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.