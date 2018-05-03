Obituary of Sharon Kay Pusateri

Sharon Kay Pusateri passed away on April 12, 2018 at SNMH. She was 74.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Sharon was born on July 5, 1943 in Hayward, CA to Vince and Helen Indiveri. She spent her first 4 years living with her mother and maternal grandparents in Watsonville, CA while her father was in the Philippines during WWII. Upon her fathers return they moved to San Jose, CA where Sharon attended Willow Glen Elementary and Willow Glen High School. Her family eventually moved to Kings Beach, CA where she graduated from Tahoe-Truckee High School in 1962. She furthered her education commuting to Sierra College from Kings Beach, and then attending and finishing Cosmetology school in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1963.

In 1964 Sharon married Joe Pusateri and they began a life together in San Jose, CA. They moved to Nevada City in 1977 to be closer to her family. She was a devoted wife and mother for almost 54 years.

Sharon was a fine homemaker and wonderful cook. Many of her delicious meals were shared with friends and family which she truly enjoyed. In addition to cooking, she loved to use her creative mind drawing and redrawing the perfect house plan with the most efficient and beautiful use of space. Most recently Sharon had been involved with local charitable groups including The Friendship Club, The Newcomers Club, and supported the SNMH Foundation.

Sharon will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Sharon is survived by her husband Joe; daughters Michelle (Joe) Britton of Nevada City and Chrissy Martin of Grass Valley; grandsons Cole Britton of Portland, OR and Chandler Martin of San Jose, CA; granddaughters Jenna Britton of Portland, OR and Lexie Britton of Nevada City; sister Jennifer (Brian) Metcalfe of Palm Springs and brother Ed (Linda) Indiveri of Elk, WA.

Parents Vince and Helen Indiveri and brother Steven Indiveri precede Sharon in death.

If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Mt. St. Mary's Academy, The Friendship Club, The Newcomers Club or SNMH Foundation.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.