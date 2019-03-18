Obituary of Sharon Kay Delaney

Sharon Kay Delaney, long time resident of Sacramento, CA, passed peacefully into eternity at home in Sacramento the early morning hours of March 13, 2019. She was 60.

Sharon was raised in Grass Valley and attended the local schools. She attended Sawyer Business College in Sacramento. She was employed in several different businesses around Sacramento. Most recently she had her own tax business.

She enjoyed cooking, listening to music, especially the blues, spending time with friends, playing bingo and visiting casinos, and loving on her numerous pets.

She is survived by her long term companion, Larry Munyer of Sacramento; sisters Barbara Delaney of La Quinta and Jeanie (Paul) Johnson of Nevada City; brother Dan Delaney of Grass Valley; nephew Paul (Danielle) Johnson of Grass Valley; niece Danielle (Chris) Smith of Gilroy, and close friends from Sacramento, Lori Newberry, Diane Linthicum and Tom Klinger. She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene Delaney and Margaret Schlosser Delaney of Grass Valley.

She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and pets.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Eagles Hall, 4401 Fruitridge Rd., Sacramento, followed by a reception.