Obituary of Sharon Davis

Sharon Davis passed away suddenly at her home in Grass Valley on April 26, 2018. She was 51.

She was born February 3, 1967 in Richmond, California to Raymond and Linda Colvin. Sharon was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Sharon loved music, working in her flower garden and her crazy dogs. Most of all she loved her 3 sons and her grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons Shaun Davis, Mickina Davis and Tim Brady; granddaughters Kylah and Stella Davis; sister Maria Unger; brothers Raymond and Tom Colvin, as well as nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday May 5, 2018 at the Rough and Ready Grange, pot luck to follow, bring a dish. No alcohol please.

