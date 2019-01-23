Obituary of Sharon Annesley Luddy

Sharon Annesley Luddy passed away on January 21, 2019 in Grass Valley, CA after a battle with leukemia.

Sharon was born in St. Louis, MO on August 13, 1946 to Geraldine Lorraine Krumm Annesley and Dale Roy Annesley.

She married Ronald Luddy, whom she knew since high school, and they were married to for 15 years. They shared the love of travel, dancing to the '60's music, and animals.

Sharon graduated from Holy Cross High School in Mountain View, CA, and from San Francisco State University with a Degree in Consumer Education. She has been an avid seamstress since the age of eleven. Her love for animals, especially dogs, is well-known. Her career was in the fire service, having worked for Half Moon Bay Fire Protection District, Montara Sanitary District, City of Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, City of Grass Valley Fire Department, and was an elected two-term Commissioner for the Point Montara Fire Protection, four years as President. She was also a strong advocate for domestic violence victims and was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Grass Valley.

She is survived by her husband Ronald Luddy; sisters Mary Brissette, Terry Annesley, Margaret (Peggy) Kegley; sons Matthew Wilson, Randall Wilson, Mark Wilson; daughter Colleen Wilson Walmsley; grandchildren Tommy Walmsley, Job Walmsley, Wyat Walmsley, Taite Walmsley, Evan Wilson; nephew Aaron Calestar; niece Sally Brissette, and many cousins, and several lifelong friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her infant brother Dale Annesley Jr., and her sister Kerry Annesley Hernandez.

There will be no funeral service. Burial will be at Miller Funeral Home, Folsom, CA. In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to any animal rescue center.